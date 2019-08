By PTI

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said the Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on it for non-compliance relating to reporting of frauds.

The RBI in exercise of the powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulations Act, has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with its directions relating to reporting of frauds, SBI said in a regulatory filing.