Home Business

Penal acting against 12 channels by BARC disciplinary panel

The panel will be headed by Justice Mukul Mudgal, former Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and also has former Maharashtra DGP D Sivanandan as its member.

Published: 04th August 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) has, over the past 28 months, initiated penal action against 12 channels across the country to scale up its vigilance drive against home panel tampering and manipulation of TV viewership data. 

According to a BARC statement, an independent disciplinary committee (DisComm) had been set up in 2017 to probe complaints of viewership malpractice. So far, 18 cases have been referred to the DisComm with evidence of such malpractices, with the highest number of instances reported from markets in South India: 6 from Tamil Nadu, 5 from AP/Telangana and 1 from Karnataka. “Penal action has been taken against 12 channels in India. It may be recalled that FIRs were filed in Telangana and arrests have been made in Karnataka and Gwalior,” BARC said.

Headed by Justice Mukul Mudgal, former Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the BARC DisComm has representation of all three industry bodies: Indian Broadcasting Federation (IBF), Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) and Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

The panel also comprises of D Sivanandan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra DGP, and Paritosh Joshi, independent technical expert.“Panel home tampering has long plagued the industry and the giant strides tha BARC India has taken to tackle this menace and the sanctions imposed have proved an effective deterrent. Along with my other committee members, we are firm in our resolve to eradicate such malpractices from the industry and shall impose appropriate sanctions as and when required.”said Justice Mudgal. 

The agency is also pushing for initiatives like Sample Return Path Data, which is expected to make viewership data more robust and help address the issue of panel home tampering. The agency also said it has also engaged with TRAI and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to get regulatory support and legal provisions to make panel tampering a punishable offence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Broadcast Audience Research Council of India BARC DisComm BARC disciplinary committee Justice Mukul Mudgal D Sivanandan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp