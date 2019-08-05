Home Business

Club Factory targets to include 10,000 local sellers this year

The program aims to help sellers avail marketing fee waiver and zero commission to achieve 20-30 per cent cost savings as compared to selling on other platforms, the statement said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: E-commerce firm Club Factory on Monday announced an expansion in India market under which it plans to onboard 10,000 sellers on its platform this year.

"Club Factory has announced a new scale-up strategy to make giant strides into the India market with plans to onboard over 10,000 sellers this year. Club Factory is going to open its seller's recruitment program from early August for pan-India sellers offering products in the lifestyle, fashion, accessories, gadgets & electronics and home categories," the company said in a statement.

Club Factory also plans to open offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai after its first office in Gurugram to meet increased user demand and ensure seamless operation here.

The company claims that some sellers on its platform have recorded over 10,000 orders on a single day and it now aims to get at least 100 sellers to generate over 10,000 orders every day by duplicating the success experience.

The company has three warehouses in India to meet the demand for quick product delivery and has partnered some local top-tier logistics players for fulfilment and last-mile logistics space to provide faster delivery.

"There are plans to open more warehouses in the near future. Club Factory also plans to make significant investments in warehousing, delivery, technology and marketing with an aim to become a leading marketplace for SME sellers in India," the statement said.

