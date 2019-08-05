Home Business

CPSE ETFs an alternative for retail investors

Currently, an ELSS offers investors a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C and comes with a lock-in period of three years.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

ETF

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Central Public Sector Enterprises Exchange-Traded Fund’s (CPSE ETF) Further Fund Offer (FFO) can be a very good alternative for retail investors as the government has allowed them to invest in the sixth tranche of CPSE ETF last month.

According to HDFC securities, “Discount, dividend yield and low P/E (price/earning ratio) are the main carrots in CPSE FFO5. Investors could look to encash these benefits in the first three to six months of allotment, provided the markets and the PSU sector are conducive for profit-taking”.

The government had allowed retail investors to participate in the ETF offering by investing a minimum of Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter. For non-institutional investors, the minimum investment amount was Rs 2 lakh.

Also, experts claim that for the first-time investors, the scheme has many benefits, if they stay. “First-time investors or investors looking to create wealth through equities as an asset class over the long term, are better off with diversified equity mutual fund schemes,” says Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee. The ETF will have an expense ratio of less than 1 paisa, while actively-managed equity mutual fund schemes have expense as high as 2 per cent.

If one compares returns, the two public-sector ETFs have done better over the past year, but the Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) category has done better over the trailing three and five years.
The government had already announced its plans to offer an investment option in ETFs on the lines of ELSS, experts claim that this move will draw many retail investors.

Currently, an ELSS offers investors a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C and comes with a lock-in period of three years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPSE ETF
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp