Kerala Startup Mission to organise funding sessions for early-stage startups

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has floated a platform for early-stage startups to raise funds by presenting their ideas before investors.

The sessions 'Venture Capital for Startups 101' would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode from August 7 to 9.

Only 10 selected startups from each venue would get the opportunity to pitch, and they should have a KSUM UNIQUE ID, a press release said.

Chief technology officer of 100x. VC Vatsal Kanakiya would address the startups on venture capital and other topics related to investments. An early-stage SEBI-registered investment firm, 100X.

VC is focused on investing in early-stage startups to effectively become their coach. The final session would be held at KSUM, Technopark, on August 9.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.