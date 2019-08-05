Home Business

RBI may go for 25 bps rate cut for fourth time in a row

RBI Monetary Policy Committee will meet from 5 to 7 August for the third Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Review for FY2019-20.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:51 AM

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

With inflation under control and slow down concerns looming large over the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to slash the repo rate by at least 25-basis points for the fourth time in a row. It will meet for a monetary policy review on Wednesday.

“We expect the RBI to cut by 25 bps on August 7. We also believe the rate cut could be in multiples of 25 bps. We are now in a synchronised rate-cutting cycle by central banks across the world, and this looks even different from 2008. There is also a pressing need for the central bank to define an equilibrium real interest rate,” said Soumyakanti Ghosh, chief economist of State Bank of India. 

According to experts, with the departure of Viral Acharya from the six-member MPC, the panel currently is “dovish” and in this context, getting consensus on rate cuts will be easier.

“An increasing risk to the already slowing global economy from the US-China trade dispute further increases the uncertainty. We see scope for a cumulative 50-bp rate cut in the months ahead, with 25 bps in the upcoming policy,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

The Confederation of Indian Industry said the central bank should cut cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 bps which will release around  Rs 60,000 crore into the system.

However, economists fear that despite rate cuts, the economic uncertainty will keep private sectors still on the fence with investment decisions and therefore, rate cut alone is not enough to boost the demand and consumers will not go for big purchase for sometime. 

“It remains to be seen how much rate cuts help in reviving demand in the economy,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research.

One of the reasons for the slow revival of demand was because transmission of the rate-cuts to the end-consumers has remained very gradual and relatively lower than the repo rate revisions. 

