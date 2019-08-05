Home Business

Sensex tanks over 418 points amid Kashmir uncertainty

The 50-share Nifty plunged by 134.75 points or 1.23 per cent to close at 10,862.60 points as 38 of its constituents declined.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex tanked over 418 points to close at 36,699.84 on Monday due to intense selling in banking, finance and metal stocks amid weak global cues and political uncertainty over the Kashmir issue.

After cracking over 700 points in day trade, the 30-share index pared losses to close at 36,699.84, still down by 418.38 points, or 1.13 per cent. It hit a low of 36,416.79 and a high of 36,844.05.

The government on Monday abolished Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, amid massive opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha.

The rupee declined sharply by 90 paise to 70.50 in afternoon trade following jitters in the global currency markets. The Chinese yuan slipped to 7.03 level against the US dollar, which investors consider as a key threshold, amid reports that Beijing was devaluing its currency to support exporters, and neutralise US President Donald Trump's decision to impose fresh 10 per cent tariffs on USD 300 billion in Chinese goods.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi declined on Monday, following intensifying trade war between the US and China and a sharp fall in yuan. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.74 per cent lower at 61.43 per barrel.

