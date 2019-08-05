Single-window clearance for pharma firms

By Express News Service

TO attract pharmaceutical companies to set up base in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to set up a single-window system to grant them clearances and address their grievances.

Food and Drug Administration Minister Jaykumar Rawal held meetings with representatives of the Indian Drug Manufacturing Association to know why the pharma firms, for whom Maharashtra was earlier a preferred destination, shifted to Himachal in recent years.

About 3,000 pharma firms had their manufacturing units in Maharashtra, but majority of them shifted to Himachal. “I found during my meetings with the stakeholders that these firms face a big hurdle in getting environmental clearances,” he said.