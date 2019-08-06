Home Business

Income tax returns: You can now link you PAN to Aadhaar with an SMS

The I-T department has made it mandatory for every taxpayer to link PAN card to Aadhaar before September 30, 2019.

Published: 06th August 2019 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar card

File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Online Desk

The last date to file your Income Tax Returns for the 2019-20 assessment year is August 31. If you earned over Rs 2.5 lakh before tax deduction, then you must file your tax returns. The I-T department has made it mandatory for every taxpayer to link PAN card to Aadhaar before September 30, 2019.

Although the I-T returns can be filed without linking both, the tax department will not process your filing if you don't do so. 

Here's a quick way to link your Aadhaar and PAN

You can now send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following format - UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar number><10 digit PAN number>

For example: UIDPAN 012345678910 ABCDE1964F

Alternatively, you can go to the Income Tax Department website and on the left-hand side, you will find the 'Link Aadhaar' option. If you click on it, you will be taken to another window where you will be asked to fill the following details:

PAN number
Aadhaar number
Name as mentioned in Aadhaar card
 

Avoid spelling mistakes. Once you are done, click on submit. 

Make sure that the date of birth and gender mentioned in your PAN card is the same as that on your Aadhaar card. In case there is any mismatch in the details provided in your Aadhaar card, then an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

You can also link your Aadhaar and PAN by logging into your e-Filing portal. 

* Log into your account by entering the login ID, password and your date of birth
* After you login, at the top, you will find 'profile settings,' click on that tab.
* Now, select 'Link Aadhaar' option from the drop-down and it will take you to another page.
* Here, you will find your name, date of birth and gender already mentioned as per the details you submitted when you registered on the e-filing portal.
* If the details tally with what is on your Aadhaar, then enter your Adhaar card number in the slot and enter the captcha. 
* Once you verify all the details, click on 'link aadhaar' option at the bottom.
* You will now see a pop-up message informing you that your Aadhaar number has been successfully linked to your PAN card. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax Income Tax Returns ITR IT Returns ITR filling
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp