Home Business

Proposed Model Tenancy Act to boost rental housing market

As more people are opting for rented flats, the implementation of the proposed Model Tenancy Act, will create a fresh demand for rental houses.

Published: 06th August 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, realty

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

When Rajeev Sinha, who works with an advertising agency, was looking to buy a home, the place he could zero in was Greater Noida, which fits in his budget. After house hunting for almost six months and doing financial calculations, he decided to stay in a rented flat.

“The rent in Greater Noida for a decent three BHK flat is Rs 14-000-Rs 15,000. To buy the similar property, I will have to pay Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 in EMI. By staying in a rented flat, I can save Rs 35,000 per month which I can put in another investment tool. Also, it will give me the flexibility to switch places. So renting makes perfect sense for me,” Rajeev explained.

ALSO READ: State amendments may dilute impact of  Model Tenancy Act 2019

As more people are opting for rented flats, the implementation of the proposed Model Tenancy Act, will create a fresh demand for rental houses. As a result, the rental housing market is expected to grow in double digits, given the growing urban population and the widening demand-supply gap into consideration. At present, over 21 million (27.5 per cent) urban households live in rented accommodations, according to the 2011 Census.

“Indian cities lack any formal rental housing space for low-income groups, especially the migrant population. The National Urban Renewal housing policy supports the development of a strong rental housing market. The time is appropriate to support ownership housing by a strong, vibrant and sustainable inclusion of the rental housing market with different models to address diverse housing needs for various segments of the population,” Knight Frank said in a report.

According to the government’s estimate, the rental housing market is worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and there will be a huge surge in demand post this law, which will give a new platform for realtors and help meeting the housing demand.

About 1.1 crore houses were lying vacant in the country and the new proposed law will give confidence to homeowners to rent them, according to the 2011 Census. “The population living in rental housing has no willingness to own and landowners find rental housing unattractive due to low residential yields...” the report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Model Tenancy Act India rental housing market
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp