After government revoked Article 35A, helmet maker Steelbird offers plant in J&K

It is a much-awaited move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to overrule Article 370.

Published: 07th August 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Committed to annulling Article 35 A of Constitution, provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents of Jammu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Government of India revoked Article 35A granting special status to Jammu & Kashmir, helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-tech India Limited offered to set up its manufacturing plant in the Valley. 

“It is a much-awaited move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to overrule Article 370. This fantastic move ensures that the valley enters the Indian mainstream and becomes a part of our great nation’s collective growth,” said Subhash Kapur, chairman of the firm.

