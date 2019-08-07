After government revoked Article 35A, helmet maker Steelbird offers plant in J&K

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Government of India revoked Article 35A granting special status to Jammu & Kashmir, helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-tech India Limited offered to set up its manufacturing plant in the Valley.

“It is a much-awaited move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to overrule Article 370. This fantastic move ensures that the valley enters the Indian mainstream and becomes a part of our great nation’s collective growth,” said Subhash Kapur, chairman of the firm.