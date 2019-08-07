Home Business

Aurobindo eyes rapid growth in US market

Notwithstanding the regulatory challenges, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is betting big on the US market, which accounts for nearly half of the firm’s revenue. 

Published: 07th August 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Aurobindo Pharma used for representation.

Logo of Aurobindo Pharma used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the regulatory challenges, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is betting big on the US market, which accounts for nearly half of the firm’s revenue. 

The world’s 10th largest generics company is eyeing an all-round growth in the US market coupled with significant expansion in its injectables portfolio. It may be noted that Aurobindo’s three plants are under the US FDA scrutiny, though the firm maintained its impact to be negligible.

“The US business contributed to 46 per cent of our revenue and registered strong 21 per cent growth during the year at Rs 9,030.7 crore as all-out key business segments including orals, injectables, over-the-counter drugs and dietary supplements performed well. It was a busy year for the US team as we launched 50 new products, including 12 injectables in the market. Also, in 2018-19, we received approvals for 48 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and filed for a total of 63 ANDAs with the US FDA. While these filings will drive organic growth in the US market, during the year, we also had the opportunity to pursue inorganic growth that will help us enter new therapeutic areas and segments including branded oncology products,” said N Govindrajan, MD, Aurobindo Pharma.

He said Aurobindo’s ability to produce affordable drugs and enter new therapeutic segments and geographies will be key factors in expansion across growth markets. To support growth, the company is investing in expanding capacities and has commissioned Unit X — a greenfield oral solid manufacturing facility at Naidupet in Andhra Pradesh with a total installed capacity of 6 billion units every year. 

According to Govindarajan, Aurobindo’s continued growth was higher than its industry peers due to its non-dependence on single product or an event that determines its success. “We are present in multiple geographies, across products, delivery mechanisms and therapeutic areas and our sustained growth over the years is a result of our actions in all these areas,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aurobindo Pharma US market Aurobindo
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp