Home Business

SBI Quarter 1 results disappoints stock market 

The higher-than-anticipated slippages at over Rs 17,000 crore, were primarily led by a spike in seasonally weak agricultural bad loans and SMEs.

Published: 07th August 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

SBI (File Photo | EPS)

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

Even though it swung back into black, State Bank of India (SBI) disappointed market watchers on the asset quality front. The June quarter was marked by elevated slippages even as core operating metrics remained steady. The higher-than-anticipated slippages at over Rs 17,000 crore, were primarily led by a spike in seasonally weak agricultural bad loans and SMEs. The good news though was that corporate slippages were limited and were driven by one large account where the bank had already provided for 100 per cent cover.

During the last quarter, the bank was also witness to a slower than expected resolution of NCLT cases, leading to a buildup in anticipated stress. Further, deteriorating macros are likely to postpone Return on Assets (RoA) improvement as credit costs rise, according to brokerages.

The bank’s exposure to stressed accounts such as DHFL, NBFCs, HFIs and power sector remains worrisome. While DHFL’s exposure at Rs 10,000 crore is standard as of now, exercising prudence, the bank has set aside Rs 1,100 crore. Similarly, its exposure to ailing BSNL is in special mention account 1 currently, while the Rs 2 lakh crore exposure to power sector (though 87 per cent is standard as of now) could give the state-run bank fresh trouble.

Going forward, analysts expect risk arising out of a few large accounts from within the bank’s watchlist that has bad loans worth Rs 37,000 crore. Recoveries from assets under NCLT (coverage of over 80 per cent), and a few assets (ICA already signed towards over 50 per cent of watchlist) should lift asset quality and core performance was steady with domestic loans growing over 12 per cent along with steady net interest margins (NIM).  A general economic slowdown could adversely impact performance, however, as SBI is a proxy to the economy. 

However, higher provisioning buffer, sagging competition and relatively better positioning to exploit emerging opportunities will restrict downside risk. Furthermore, value embedded in non-banking subsidiaries is stabilising and scalable, according to brokerage Edelweiss Securities.

Meanwhile, the bank saw an unimpressive deposit growth at Rs 29.5 lakh crore registering a little over 7 per cent growth, lower than its private peers. CASA deposits comprising nearly 44 per cent of total deposits too grew over 7 per cent over last year, but remained flat on a sequential quarter-on-quarter basis. 

“Deposit growth has averaged 7 per cent for the past five quarters.In spite of its large base and systemic drop in deposit accretion, we believe SBI can demonstrate faster deposit growth, especially term deposits. While the domestic CD ratio at over 67 per cent is comfortable and much lower than private peers, sluggish deposit growth confounds us,” noted HDFC Securities.

However, the bank’s net interest margin was stable despite higher interest reversals. While domestic NIMs were sequentially flat at 3 per cent, foreign NIMs continued to decline. Brokerages expect NIMs to improve to 3.05 per cent by FY21E, led by the rising share of higher-yielding loans and better pricing power.

HDFC reiterated that the bank’s current capital may not be sufficient notwithstanding the conservative growth estimates. SBI has 12.9 per cent CRAR, 10.7 per cent tier 1 and 9.61 per cent CET 1. “A fundraise is likely in the near future and it shall be book accretive,” it added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI Bad loan crisis NCLT NBFC
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp