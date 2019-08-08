Home Business

Affle India shares mark remarkable debut, jump 17.5 per cent

The scrip made a robust debut as it opened the day at Rs 929.90, a huge gain of 24.81 per cent from its issue price on the BSE.

Published: 08th August 2019 04:21 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of mobile marketing company Affle India on Thursday zoomed nearly 17.5 per cent in its debut trade against the issue price of Rs 745.

During the day, it zoomed 28.63 per cent to Rs 958.30. It finally closed at 17.46 per cent higher at Rs 875.10.

On the NSE, shares jumped 15.16 per cent to close at Rs 858. In terms of the traded volume, 8.62 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 83 lakh units on the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 2,231.19 crore on the BSE.

The Rs 459-crore initial public offer of Affle India was a huge hit among investors as it was subscribed 86.49 times last week. The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 740-745 per share.

ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd were the managers to the offer.

