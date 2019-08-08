Home Business

Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term

The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and was already approved by the Lok Sabha earlier. It will replace the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Published: 08th August 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The new Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 proposes a penalty for celebrities endorsing false or misleading advertisements of a product, along with the manufacturers of the products.

The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and was already approved by the Lok Sabha earlier. It will replace the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

A Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) will be set up to protect, promote and enforce consumer rights, under the Bill. The CCPA will have an investigation wing headed by a Director-General to inquire into violations of consumer rights and for imposing penalties.

The CCPA can impose a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh on celebrity endorsers and manufacturers for a false or misleading advertisement under Clause 21. The authority can also order the imprisonment of up to two years for false advertising. 

In case of a repeat offence, the authority can impose a penalty of up to Rs 50 lakh and a jail term of up to five years. Endorsers can be barred from promoting advertisements for up to a year, extending up to three years for repeat offenders.

The Bill defines "endorsement", as any message, verbal statement, demonstration or depiction of the name, signature of an individual.

An endorsement can also be a depiction of the name or seal of any institution or organisation, which makes the consumer believe that it reflects the opinion, finding or experience of the person making such endorsement.

However, the endorser will not be liable if the person has exercised due diligence to verify the veracity of the claims made in the advertisement.

Introducing the Bill, Paswan said it provided for penalising manufacturer for not adhering to the promised quality and standards. Celebrities endorsing a product should only go by the standards and features, and should not promise anything else on their own, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Celebrities Consumer Protection Bill Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp