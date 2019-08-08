Fortis to move legally against former promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as investigative agencies are probing financial irregularities by former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, the company management has decided to explore legal options to recover Rs 445 crore from them, including Rs 20 crore that was withdrawn in excess of the limit set by the Company Law.

The company announced its quarterly result on Wednesday. Its auditors pointed out that Malvinder Singh was paid Rs 20 crore more than what is allowed in the Companies Act during the financial year ended 2017-18. “There had been multiple instances of financial irregularities pointed out by the auditor. They (the former promoters) have withdrawn money above the limit. We are working on legal recourse to claim the money back,” a senior official in the Fortis management said.

The Central government has mandated that without its permission, a Board member cannot draw more than 11 per cent of a company’s net profits.

While Malaysian healthcare giant IHH has announced to infuse of Rs 4,000 crore in the company, Fortis is still awaiting completion of the transaction, since the Supreme Court has imposed a stay on the Fortis-IHH deal. “With the money that came by from IHH, the company has acquired assets of Religare Health Trust, which has led to improvement in its credit rating.

However, a major part of the transaction has been stayed by the Supreme Court, leading to apprehensions amongst people. But that is not impacting the day-to-day operations at a functional level,” said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare.

"Currently, the Fortis brand is not owned by the company; it merely has a license to use it," said Raghuvanshi, adding that efforts are on to acquire the brand. “We are exploring options to acquire the brand or change it,” he said.

The Fortis Group has announced a profit after tax of Rs 67.8 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal, against a loss of Rs 70.8 crore in the same quarter last year.