Jana Small Finance Bank receives Scheduled Bank status from RBI

The bank, established as a financial services company in 2009, said it presently operates 260 branches and 338 asset centres serving over 5.5 million customers in different states.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd announced on Thursday it has got the status of a Scheduled Bank from RBI.

The Bengaluru-headquartered bank, established as a financial services company in 2009, said it presently operates 260 branches and 338 asset centres serving over 5.5 million customers in different states.

The bank's aim has always been to provide financial inclusion to the underserved sections of the society, including small business units, small and marginal farmers, micro and small industries, its MD & CEO, Ajay Kanwal said.

"Becoming a Scheduled Bank is an important milestone for us and this will reinforce our relentless efforts to serve our customers while receiving the faith and trust the customers have reposed to the bank, he said.

By the end of the current financial year, the bank -- erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services (JFS) -- plans to convert 98 asset centres and 103 Unbanked Rural centres (URCs) into full-fledged bank branches.

