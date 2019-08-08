Home Business

Now, cows and buffaloes will have to apply for Aadhaar too!

Just like our Aadhaar cards, the Pashu Aadhaar will also assign a Unique Identification Number (UID) to each animal and keep a record of all the necessary information about the bovines.

Published: 08th August 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Online Desk

After more than a billion humans, it's now the turn of India's cows and buffaloes to apply for Aadhaar.

Pashu Aadhaar, also known as the Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH), is being developed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). If implemented successfully, INAPH will be the world's largest database of animals.

Just like our Aadhaar cards, the INAPH will also assign a Unique Identification Number (UID) to each animal and keep a record of all the necessary information about the bovines. This will help the government in managing the country's vast numbers of livestock.

In 2015, a government committee had recommended UID for cows to prevent trafficking following a Supreme Court direction that heard a plea to stop cattle smuggling.

The first phase of the project is expected to cover 94 million productive “in milk” female cows and buffalos. Once these are covered, male cows and calves, as well as stray animals, will be counted.

Animals that get the Pashu Aadhaar will be provided with an ear tag that contains its own 12-digit UID. This will help in maintaining data of livestock such as the pedigree of the animal, calving, milk production, artificial insemination, vaccination, feeding/nutrition history and ancestral information. 

Once the data is up on the site, officials will have to leverage this data for better management of the animals to ensure improved productivity and livestock product quality.

Although India has the world's largest livestock population and is the biggest milk producer, the country is not able to maximise its potential due to the abysmally low productivity and poor animal health, which the government attributes to the absence of animal identification and traceability mechanisms. The government expects INAPH to fill the void and make sure that future generations of livestock are healthier in order to contribute more. 

So far, about 22.3 million buffaloes and cows have got UIDs and the data has been uploaded on the INAPH database.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhaar card Pashu Aadhaar INAPH Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health Unique Identification Number UID
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp