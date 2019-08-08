Home Business

Protecting those who Protect us: Aviva Launches 'Income Suraksha' for Defence Personnel

Published: 08th August 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Online MI

Our brave soldiers withstand extreme weather conditions and treacherous terrains in order to keep our country safe and allow us to sleep peacefully. While they are actively working in the defence forces, the parent organisation takes care of all their needs and requirements. But most defence personnel retire by the age of 42, thus reducing their source of primary income. It is therefore essential for the retired soldiers to have an additional source of income to supplement their expenses. After understanding this need of the Indian defence personnel, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited has introduced Aviva Income Suraksha which allows the policy buyer to avail the benefits of monthly income along with a life insurance cover.

Why Aviva Income Suraksha?

Defence personnel are extremely busy with their duties and stay away from home for the most part of the year. As a result, it becomes tedious for them to plan their finances for life after retirement. As a result, when they retire by the age of 42, they have to depend on the “Pension” paid by the parent organisation. This might results in compromising on the lifestyle which is a totally unacceptable proposition in case of our defence personnel who valiantly protect our nation.

In order to allow the retired defence personnel to lead a comfortable and financially secure life, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited introduced a flexible plan that offers guaranteed monthly income. Aviva Income Suraksha is a dedicated plan for individuals serving in the defence forces. It is a life insurance cum savings oriented plan that offers financial assistance in the form of guaranteed monthly payments along with a life insurance cover.

Key Benefits of Aviva Income Suraksha

Aviva Income Suraksha allows the policyholder to enjoy many benefits such as: -

  • Guaranteed monthly income for a period of 10 years or 12 years.
  • Guaranteed monthly income for a family in case of death of the policyholder.
  • Tax Benefits available under Income Tax Act, 1961.
  • Option to align income according to different life stages.
  • Additional guaranteed terminal benefit along with last pay-out.
  • Option to pay a premium on a monthly basis.

Aviva Income Suraksha Eligibility

Following are the key parameters of the eligibility criteria to subscribe to Avia Income Suraksha.

  1. Entry Age: - 18 years to 40 years
  2. Maturity Age: - 28 years to 65 years
  3. Premium Payment Term: - 10 years or 12 years
  4. Premium payment frequency – Monthly or Annual

Maturity Benefit

If the policyholder has paid premiums on time and survives until the maturity of the policy, then the maturity sum assured will be paid in the form of a fixed monthly income. The payment will start from the date of maturity of the policy and will be paid on the same date every month.

Death Benefit

If the policyholder dies before the maturity of the policy, then the death sum assured will be paid to the nominee in the form of the regular monthly payment. This is subject to the condition that all premiums until the date of death of policyholder have been paid on time. The first payment will be paid at the time of the death of the policyholder, and subsequent payments will be made on the monthly death anniversary of the deceased.

Tax Benefits

Our Defense personnel can enjoy the tax benefits available under Sec 80 C and Sec 10(10(D)) of the Income Tax Act 1961. Aviva Income Suraksha ensures that they are able to avail this benefit easily.

With the availability of this non-linked non-participating life insurance plan, Aviva has made sure that our defence personnel  lead a comfortable life even after retirement. All these benefits make it one of the highly-recommended investment plan for defence personnel. For further details on the plan, click visit Aviva Income Suraksha.

