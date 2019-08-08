Home Business

Relaying of rate cuts must help revive auto sector: Experts

The massive sales de-growth is attributed by experts to high goods and services tax (GST) rates, farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints.

Published: 08th August 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

auto-cars-l-pti

Cars in a showroom. (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Transmission of benefits of past and present rate cuts by lenders is essential for the automobile sector to drive out of the slowdown, feel industry observers.

The Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision on Wednesday to reduce key lending rates by 35 basis points (bps) would not have intended impact if the benefit was not passed on to consumers, they stated.

The RBI has cut the interest rates 110 bps at the last four MPC meetings in this financial year. 

The massive sales de-growth is attributed by experts to high goods and services tax (GST) rates, farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints. Inventory pile-up at the dealership level and stock management of the unsold BS-IV vehicles have become a problem for the sector. 

"The RBI rate cut is one among many stimulus measures to revive the economy, which should positively impact the automobile sector," Grant Thornton India LLP Partner Sridhar V. told IANS. But other measures along with low-interest rates were also required to rev up the sector, he added. 

"Transmission of this rate cut is required to reflect from banks to NBFCs and the benefit of the policy easing should reach customers for it to have any impact," said Rahul Mishra, Principal, A.T. Kearney.

The recent rise in insurance cost and Rs 5,000-15,000 hike in vehicle prices by OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) negated the past policy easing to some extent, Mishra said. 

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) figures, domestic passenger car sales in June declined by 24.07 per cent to 139,628 units. The July figures are awaited.

In the commercial vehicle segment, sales were down by 12.27 per cent to 70,771 units. The overall two-wheeler sales edged lower by 11.69 per cent to 1,649,477 units.

The total sales declined by 12.34 per cent in June to 1,997,952 units across segments and categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MPC Monetary Policy Committee RBI Auto sector
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp