Home Business

Three public sector mineral exploration and production firms form JV to acquire overseas assets

According to officials, the equity contribution in he new JV will be split between the three entities with NALCO holding 40 per cent and HCL and MECL holding 30 per cent each.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

mineral exploration, sand mining

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Three public sector mineral exploration and production firms -- National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) and Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) -- have signed a joint venture (JV) agreement to acquire and extract from mineral assets abroad.

The new JV will be called Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) and will handle mineral exploration and acquisition overseas. “Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL)... has mandate for acquisition, exploration and processing of strategic minerals abroad for commercial use and for supplying to meet the domestic requirements,” said an official statement from the Ministry of Mines, under which all three companies are operated.

The joint venture agreement amongst the three stakeholders was signed by Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, NALCO, Santosh Sharma, CMD, HCL and Ranjit Rath, CMD, MECL in the presence of Prahallad Joshi, Union Minister for Mines, Coal & Parliamentary Affairs. “KABIL will ensure mineral security of the nation, and will help in realizing the overall objective of import substitution,” said Joshi at the event.  According to officials, the equity contribution in KABIL will be split between the three, with NALCO holding 40 per cent and HCL and MECL holding 30 per cent each.

The company will initially focus on securing strategic mineral assets identified by the authorities. “Twelve strategic minerals have been identified and the initial focus will be on Lithium and Cobalt. Preliminary due-diligence of identified assets shall be initiated soon,” the ministry said. Earlier in February 2019, NITI Aayog had cleared the proposal from the three central PSUs to form the JV.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Aluminium Company Hindustan Copper Mineral Exploration Corporation Khanij Bidesh India Limited Overseas mineral exploration Ministry of Mines
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp