Home Business

Auto industry unanimous in seeking immediate GST cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent: SIAM

SIAM said Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal had also emphasised on this point on immediate GST reduction at the meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week.

Published: 09th August 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Cars

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The auto industry is unanimous in its demand for an immediate GST reduction on automobiles to 18 per cent, SIAM said on Friday.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said the need for an immediate reduction in goods and services (GST) rates has been agreed unanimously amongst all members of the automobile manufacturers, including the two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

ALSO READ: Automobile sector crisis sees dealers cut two lakh jobs

"This was also reiterated at a recent meeting with the finance minister where all OEMs representing passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers had actively participated," SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement.

SIAM said Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal had also emphasised on this point on immediate GST reduction at the meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week.

The auto industry body's clarification comes after a report of differences among leaders of the industry on the time for a GST cut.

ALSO READ: Indian automobile industry turns anti-hero: From an angel to a fallen star

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj has been reported to have preferred reduction in GST on automobiles closer to BS-VI implementation next year in April, as it would soften prices for vehicles which would otherwise become costlier due to the new emission norm.

At present, automobiles attract GST of 28 per cent with an additional cess of ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers automobile industry
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp