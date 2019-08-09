Home Business

BSVI-compliant Maruti Ertiga priced at Rs 7.5 lakh

With the introduction of BS-VI petrol variant in Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki has the largest offering of BS-VI compliant models – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire

Published: 09th August 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Ertiga

By Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Thursday launched BS-VI compliant of its urban multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Ertiga priced at Rs 7,54,689 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BSVI next-gen Ertiga petrol comes about seven months before the implementation of BS-VI regulations. 

With the introduction of BS-VI petrol variant in Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki has the largest offering of BS-VI compliant models – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, the MSIL said in a statement. “At Maruti Suzuki, we remain committed to sustainable mobility. With the new BSVI compliant petrol engines, much ahead of the government deadline, we reinforce our commitment towards a cleaner environment. The BS-VI petrol vehicles will have a substantial reduction in emissions thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment,” said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing and sales, MSIL.

More than 70,000 units of next-gen Ertiga are being sold since launch in November last year. This is a 63 per cent growth compared to the same months in the previous year. With an average monthly sale of over 8,300 units, the Ertiga is India’s best-selling MPV.

The BS-VI compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25 per cent in nitrogen oxides emissions. The BS-IV compliant vehicles meets prescribed limit on non-methane hydrocarbons emissions. The BS-IV compliant vehicles can run BSIV petrol as well.  

