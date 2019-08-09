Home Business

Gold surges to fresh all-time high of Rs 38,470; silver crosses Rs 44,000-mark

Analysts said international gold prices breaching USD 1,500 an ounce on Wednesday for the first time in six years amid growing US-China trade tensions, mainly prompted investors to rush towards gold.

Published: 09th August 2019 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

A salesman arranges gold ornaments, on a display board, inside a jewellery showroom

A salesman arranges gold ornaments, on a display board, inside a jewellery showroom (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Thursday crossed the Rs 38,000-mark for the first time by soaring Rs 550 to hit a fresh high of Rs 38,470 per 10 gram here, as investors continued to prefer the precious metal as a safe-haven asset amid the ongoing US-China trade tensions and over domestic economic concerns.

Crossing the Rs 44,000-mark, silver surged Rs 630 to hit Rs 44,300 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Analysts said international gold prices breaching USD 1,500 an ounce on Wednesday for the first time in six years amid growing US-China trade tensions, mainly prompted investors to rush towards gold.

ALSO READ: Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high

Besides, concerns over the domestic economic slowdown also lifted the precious metal's appeal. In its third bi-monthly review of 2019-20, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday reduced its growth projection for the Indian economy to 6.9 per cent for the current financial year as compared with 7 per cent predicted in June, due to a slowdown in demand and investments.

"Spot gold held near the psychological level of USD 1,500 an ounce in the international market, its highest level since 2013. Policy easing by central banks around the world amid slowing economic outlook and intensifying trade dispute between US and China lifted gold's safe-haven demand. A weak dollar and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also aided lower-level support to the commodity," said Hareesh V, head (commodity research), Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, globally, spot gold was trading marginally lower USD 1,497.40 an ounce in New York, while silver was trading at USD 17.16 an ounce.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, in the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged Rs 550 each to Rs 38,470 per 10 gram and Rs 38,300 per 10 gram, respectively.

The yellow metal had risen Rs 1,113 on Wednesday. Sovereign gold on Thursday also rose Rs 700 to Rs 28,500 per eight gram.

Silver ready climbed Rs 630 to 44,300 per kg, while weekly-based delivery jumped Rs 745 to Rs 43,730 per kg.

Silver coins were in good demand and traded higher by Rs 1,000 at Rs 87,000 for buying and Rs 88,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Silver price Silver Gold price
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp