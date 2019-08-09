Mercedes-Benz bets on mobility solutions to boost sales

By Express News Service

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday introduced new mobility solutions named ‘Wishbox’ to encourage and financially empower customers to purchase Mercedes-Benz vehicles. ‘Wishbox’ is a compilation of customised financial solutions with five primary features: Key-to-Key Change, 25-25-25-25, Zero down payment, Star Agility+, and Comprehensive insurance.

“With our innovative and smart mobility solutions we address the current market challenges and support our customers with their purchase decision. We are confident that these mobility solutions will find value among customers and support a positive market development,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India Limited.

Mercedes expects the tailor made initiatives to create additional customer traction in the market at a time when buyers are shying away from making new purchases.