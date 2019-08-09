Practo, RBL Bank launch India's first health-focused credit card

NEW DELHI: Private sector RBL Bank and digital healthcare platform Practo have partnered to launch an industry-first co-branded health credit card.
This credit card is powered by Mastercard and is available on both Practo and RBL mobile apps and websites.
It offers benefits like unlimited and round-the-clock online consultations with experienced and qualified doctors, one free full-body health check-up, while users can use the card to earn points that can be redeemed for availing Practo services like ordering medicine, tests and online consultations. Moreover, the card also offers two complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses every quarter.
"This card gives a unique ability to consumers to use their regular spends for household expenses for subsidizing their monthly health spends on Practo platform," Tarun Bhambra, Vice President and Business Head, Practo, said.
The digital healthcare market is on a tremendous uptake in India and is expected to reach $372 billion by 2022. Practo is currently the only platform in the country that lets patients manage their healthcare needs end-to-end.
