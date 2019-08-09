Super-rich tax: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of crucial FPI meet

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the non-stop slide in the equity markets and the massive erosion in market capitalisation, the government has called for a crucial meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday with Foreign Portfolio Investor Representatives in North Block.



It is believed that the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Atanu Chakravarthy will be chairing the meeting.



It is clear that the government's decision to levy a surcharge on portfolio investors will be the main item of discussion. The government has been grappling with the issue since budget day and while the finance bill has been passed, relentless and copious selling by FPIs has taken the sheen off Indian capital markets.



The further government seemed to have no ideas left as former DEA Secretary S.C. Garg even calling it a collateral consequence of HNI surcharge.



In a major relief to Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) hit by the budget proposal to levy a higher surcharge on income tax, the government is considering a plan to grandfather all income generated by FPIs.



Though a temporary measure, the changes would help FPIs avoid paying a higher tax for the period between April 1 and July 5 of the current financial year when surcharge on super-rich income tax was not applicable.



The government proposed raising surcharge on super-rich in the budget which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. However, this surcharge also increased the tax burden on FPIs as most are organised as trusts, an association where taxation is similar to individuals.



Sources said that government is looking whether provisions of sections 119 of the Income-tax Act can be applied in the case of FPIs to provide them partial relief from super-rich tax.



Section 119 empowers the Central Board of Taxes (CBDT) to direct income tax authorities to allow any claim for exemption, deduction, refund and any other relief under the Income-tax Act even after the expiry of the time limit to make such claim.



This section may be used to allow FPIs deductions on the total tax paid during 2019-20. The deductions would be limited a three month period when income was generated without knowledge that tax changes are coming.



Grandfathering clause will allow such changes to provide partial relief to FPIs till the time any alternate strategy is worked by the government to provide complete relief to overseas investors.



With Parliament having adjourned sine die, the government will have limited option to correct FPI surcharge and only option left would be to make changes through an ordinance.