Tupperware enters e-commerce business

As per its online strategy, the company would list a majority of its product portfolio on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Tupperware India Managing Director Deepak Chhabra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US-based kitchenware brand Tupperware has adopted a multi-channel strategy - a combination of physical stores and online site - to increase its presence as well as tap the online shopping boom in India.  

Tupperware, which was primarily into direct sales, is now foraying into the growing e-commerce space, besides having exclusive brand outlets in key cities. With this, the company aims to double revenues in 3-4 years and increase its market share to 25 per cent from 8 per cent now.

As per its online strategy, the company would list a majority of its product portfolio on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. “The major drawback which we had was our access, we were not available. By addressing that, plus our investment on brand building and people, we wish to double our revenues over the next 3-4 years,” Tupperware India Managing Director Deepak Chhabra said. However, he did not disclose the current revenues of Tupperware India. 

The firm would invest around USD 1 million (Rs 7 crore) on marketing, advertising and training its direct sellers, this year as it plans to open over 30 exclusive brand outlets. 

The brand has a turnover of USD 2.5 billion and India is currently at the 16th position in terms of contribution to its global revenues. “Earlier India use to contribute pretty large, four five years back...we used to be at number three in 2014,” Chhabra said. The company would utilise its existing network of direct sellers for expanding its retail footprint.

“Our direct sellers would be our franchise and there would not be any capital investment from our side,” he said.

