Home Business

At no point do we want to make it difficult for industry: Finance Minister Sitharaman

The government would consider a uniform 25 per cent tax rate for all categories of corporates after there was comfort that tax revenues were on the upward trend.

Published: 10th August 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  "At no point and on no score, do we want to make it difficult for industry," stated Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman at the CII National Council Session here on Friday. Taxation, infrastructure, RBI-government relations, delayed payments and corporate social responsibility (CSR) were amongst the key themes she addressed.

"It is our intent to reduce tax on corporates," said Sitharaman, emphasising that there was "no second thought" on this matter. 

The government would consider a uniform 25 per cent tax rate for all categories of corporates after there was the comfort that tax revenues were on the upward trend.

Sitharaman also touched upon two other elements relating to taxation: simplification and harassment. 

"We are looking at simplification of taxes," said Sitharaman adding that the report of the Committee on Direct Taxes Code is expected to be released on August 15. The government will immediately take this up for consideration. 

She also informed the CII members present that she will be travelling around the country, including to Tier 2 cities, to first-hand hear and understand the tax harassment issues faced by corporates. 

In addition, a technology-driven platform will be set up wherein cases of harassment can be uploaded, either with and without disclosing identity. Sitharaman stated her intent to address the issues relating to harassment and ensure powers are not misused.

The Minister mentioned the possibility of reviewing some of the milestones in relation to infrastructure. In particular, projects with a bearing on the core sectors and job creation may be brought forward. 

For instance, incentivising affordable housing is likely given its impact on the core sectors.

"We have an atmosphere of certainty and cordiality between the RBI and the government", said Sitharaman, adding that the current high level of synergy between the two is helping to incentivise investments. 

Recognising that corporates have significant outstandings from government departments and agencies, she stated that she is in the process of addressing this. 

Delayed payments to MSMEs is estimated at around Rs 48,000 crore. As the first step, out of the Rs 48,000 crore, the government will be releasing amounts which are not under litigation. 

On the matter of CSR, Sitharaman mentioned that she would review the provision on criminal penal provisions. She said CSR notices with retrospective effect "were unacceptable" and she will put a stop to these notices. 

Uday Kotak, President-Designate, CII appreciated the frank and open comments made by the Minister. 

He stated that she had "won the heart of Indian industry" by her acknowledgement of Indian Inc. as India's wealth creators. He requested that the government take bold decisions to catalyse growth.

In closing, Chandrajit Banerjee, President CII, thanked Sitharaman for addressing CII and taking suggestions from CII members. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp