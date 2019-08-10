Britannia plans cross-border expansion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Consumer goods maker Britannia Industries is looking at an overseas expansion plan driven primarily through its own manufacturing facilities. The company is looking at countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar, and is also evaluating some of the African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya and others to set up units.

“We have already set up a plant in Nepal, and are seriously looking at Bangladesh and other Southeast Asian countries. We are evaluating opportunities in Africa... and plan to step up our endeavour on the global side,” said chairman Nusli Wadia.

The company is also mulling domestic expansion in the eastern part of the country. “West Bengal also features as one of the locations for our new facility in the east, but firming up plans in WB depends on the facilities the state gives us,” Wadia said.

Analysts said the company is likely to zero in on Africa because Parle already manufactures there and Britannia will compete in that market.