Home Business

Huawei unveils Android rival Harmony operating system 

The Donald Trump administration in May put Huawei on the Entity List that restricted US companies from selling technology products to the Huawei. 

Published: 10th August 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

huawei

The logo of the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is seen outside its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

BEIJING: Amid fears of getting cut off from the Android systems due to the US-China trade war, Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday launched its own operating system called HarmonyOS or HongMeng in Chinese.

Introducing the software in China's Dongguan city, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, said that HarmonyOS is "completely different from Android and iOS".

"It is a microkernel-based, distributed OS that delivers a smooth experience across all scenarios. It has trustworthy and secure architecture, and it supports seamless collaboration across devices," he said.

"You can develop your apps once, then flexibly deploy them across a range of different devices," said Yu. 

Huawei is the world's second-largest smartphone seller in the world after Samsung, but the US-China trade tensions raised questions about the company's continued access to the Android systems in the future.

The Donald Trump administration in May put Huawei on the Entity List that restricted US companies from selling technology products to the Huawei. 

And ever since Google suspended the company's Android license, there has been speculation about Huawei coming up with its own operating system thought to be crucial for the survival of its smartphone business.

"We're entering a day and age where people expect a holistic intelligent experience across all devices and scenarios. To support this, we felt it was important to have an operating system with improved cross-platform capabilities," Yu said. 

"We needed an OS that supports all scenarios, that can be used across a broad range of devices and platforms, and that can meet consumer demand for low latency and strong security," he added.

HarmonyOS is a lightweight, compact operating system with powerful functionality, and it will first be used for smart devices like smartwatches, smart screens, in-vehicle systems, and smart speakers, Huawei said.

Through this implementation, Huawei aims to establish an integrated and shared ecosystem across devices.

Huawei said the HarmonyOS will address underperformance challenges with a Deterministic Latency Engine and high-performance Inter-Process Communication (IPC). 

The Deterministic Latency Engine sets task execution priorities and time limits for scheduling in advance. 

The success of HarmonyOS will depend on a dynamic ecosystem of apps and developers. To encourage broader adoption, Huawei will release HarmonyOS as an open-source platform, worldwide. 

Huawei said it will also establish an open-source foundation and an open-source community to support more in-depth collaboration with developers.

"We believe HarmonyOS will revitalize the industry and enrich the ecosystem," said Yu. 

"Our goal is to bring people a truly engaging and diverse experience. We want to invite developers from around the world to join us as we build out this new ecosystem. Together, we will deliver an intelligent experience for consumers in all scenarios," he adedd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huawei Android US China trade war Donald Trump
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp