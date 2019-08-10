Timex Helix launches Gusto fitness bands

By Express News Service

Eyeing the fast growing digital fitness band segment, Timex Group’s Helix watch brand on Friday launched two smart bands — Helix Gusto priced at Rs 1,495 and Helix Gusto HRM that will cost Rs 2,295 in retail.

Both bands promise quality in terms of their features paired with affordability, the company said. Helix Gusto is lightweight and makes fitness tracking an effortless process. The band is equipped with long battery life and offers smartphone notifications including social media updates, it said.

“With fitness becoming a fad and with the advent of technology, the industry is growing exponentially. Consumers are now taking greater interest in fitness and are actively seeking services and products to aid them in their fitness journey,” said Manoj Joshi, head sales, Timex India.

“Gusto is the ideal fitness watch as it is a step up from other affordable fitness watches in the market which have simplistic displays and limited tracking options. Through Helix Gusto, Timex Group aims to provide consistent fitness tracking with minimal investment,” he said.

Helix will compete with tons of established players such as Titan’s Fastrack Reflex, Xaiomi Mi Band and Honor Band in the domestic smart watch market in India.

Helix Gusto is water proof and includes comprehensive sleep tracking. The wearable gear also includes calorie tracking and distance and step monitoring. The display is sized at 0.42 inches OLED OS support and is suitable for both Android/IOS with a battery life of 15 days.

Extra features

Helix Gusto HRM includes features like heart rate monitor, 0.96-inch coloured display, camera control, phone finder, and call reminder