Home Business

Amazon starts deploying cute delivery robots in US

The e-commerce giant also coined a term for its delivery robots -- "adora-bots" -- which are the online retailer's first foray into real-world deployment of a robotic delivery system.

Published: 11th August 2019 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Prime Pantry

Representational image

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Cute six-wheeled delivery robots from e-commerce giant Amazon are now gradually rolling their way into the Californian neighbourhood.

After testing the rebots near the company headquarters located in Seattle, Amazon is letting its little blue Scout robot stroll across the streets of Irvine with "Prime" printed on its side, web ported Big Think reported on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Amazon Web Service to help start-ups in social sectors

Currently, only a small number of all-electric robots have been rolled out. For Irvine's test programme, Amazon is handing out delivery assignments on a random basis, regardless of the delivery option a customer selects at purchase.

For now, they are accompanied by humans designated as "Amazon Scout Ambassadors" who not only are responsible for keeping an an eye on the bots but are also supposed to answer customers' inevitable questions.

ALSO READ: E-commerce giants Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal wooing small businesses

The e-commerce giant also coined a term for its delivery robots -- "adora-bots" -- which are the online retailer's first foray into real-world deployment of a robotic delivery system.

Depending on how effective they are - and how Amazon customers perceive them - these little autonomous droids could represent the leading edge of nationwide robotic delivery, the report said.

Amazon Scouts were developed Amazon's Seattle labs and had been under test since January 2019.

Six of the robots have been delivering packages in Washington's Snohomish County in daylight hours and all sorts of weather as part of the test.

Being similar in size to largish rolling ice-chests, they are capable of delivering any package fit, the report noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Amazon Delivery Amazon Prime Amazon Robots
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp