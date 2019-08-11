Home Business

Jet Airways bidding: Three throw their hats in the ring

SBI Capital Markets, which is advising the lenders, had contacted some 20 potential investors, but sources said most had shown little interest.

Published: 11th August 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: As many as three players are said to have submitted Expressions of Interest (EoIs) in bidding for the bankrupt Jet Airways before the extended deadline ended at 4 pm on Saturday. 

Sources said that Panama-based Avantulo Group and two foreign PE firms have submitted EoIs for Jet Airways. UK-based Hinduja Group and Jet’s partner Etihad Airways are learnt to have decided not to submit initial bids.

The resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia, managing the bankruptcy proceedings, had extended the deadline from August 3 to August 10 to “ensure the objectives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are achieved”. 

ALSO READ: Jet Airways collapse helps SpiceJet record biggest-ever quarterly profit

Sources had previously said that Chhawchharia had received EoIs from a couple of parties before the August 3 deadline, but extended the deadline to give additional time to Etihad Airways to join in.

SBI Capital Markets, which is advising the lenders, had contacted some 20 potential investors, but sources said most had shown little interest.

The stipulated deadline for submitting resolution plans is September 5, and the plan is expected to be submitted to the NCLT for approval on September 20. There are high possibilities that this may, however, be delayed. 

ALSO READ: Four parties show initial interest in Jet Airways

Last month, Chhawchharia had floated EoIs for selling stake in the airline. This came after the Mumbai bench of NCLT initiated insolvency proceedings against Jet on June 20, following an application moved by the State Bank of India. 

The SBI-led lenders had taken over the rump of the airline on March 25 with 51 per cent combined stake. The airline itself stopped flying on April 17.Jet owes over Rs 8,500 crore to the banks. However, the RP has received claims worth over Rs 25,500 crore on Jet as of July 4.

The assets up for sale include 14 aircraft, including 10 Boeing planes, 49 per cent stake in Jet Privilege and a few buildings. Lenders have also listed spares, slots and routes as assets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp