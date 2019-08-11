Nestle ties up with media for branding initiative

ENS Economic Bureau By

FMCG major Nestle India has launched a new creative branding initiative called Media Hive, for which it has partnered with media companies like Star, Zee, Viacom18, Big FM, Radio City, among others.

According to the company, the initiative is focused on producing inventive and creative brand solutions with a focus on immersive solutions that make media the centre-piece of communications. The initiative is a joint collaboration between Nestle and advertising and media giant Zenith.

“Nestlé was looking for inspiring media narratives for its brands that go far beyond the 30-seconder. Through Media Hive, we have paved the way for a new era of moving, compelling and evocative brand experiences which captivate and involve consumers,” said Rashi Goel, director communications, Nestlé India.

“The powerful ideas generated in the Media Hive, will bring alive our brands in subtle yet, engaging ways. This is an entirely new approach to energising our brand stories and we thank Zenith for this very successful partnership,” he added.

Nestle also stated that as many as 19 briefs have been made by Nestlé brands such as KitKat, Maggi, Munch, Polo, Nescafe, Milkmaid, Ceregro, Milky Bar, etc., to 42 media partners. While around 350 ideas were generated, the Nestlé brand teams have shortlisted 72 ideas which were presented at the Media Hive event in New Delhi last week.