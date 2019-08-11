Home Business

Nestle ties up with media for branding initiative

Nestle was looking for inspiring media narratives for its brands that go far beyond the 30-seconder.

Published: 11th August 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nestle

Nestle (Photo | Nestle UK)

FMCG major Nestle India has launched a new creative branding initiative called Media Hive, for which it has partnered with media companies like Star, Zee, Viacom18, Big FM, Radio City, among others. 

According to the company, the initiative is focused on producing inventive and creative brand solutions with a focus on immersive solutions that make media the centre-piece of communications. The initiative is a joint collaboration between Nestle and advertising and media giant Zenith.

“Nestlé was looking for inspiring media narratives for its brands that go far beyond the 30-seconder. Through Media Hive, we have paved the way for a new era of moving, compelling and evocative brand experiences which captivate and involve consumers,” said Rashi Goel, director communications, Nestlé India. 

“The powerful ideas generated in the Media Hive, will bring alive our brands in subtle yet, engaging ways. This is an entirely new approach to energising our brand stories and we thank Zenith for this very successful partnership,” he added.

Nestle also stated that as many as 19 briefs have been made by Nestlé brands such as KitKat, Maggi, Munch, Polo, Nescafe, Milkmaid, Ceregro, Milky Bar, etc., to 42 media partners. While around 350 ideas were generated, the Nestlé brand teams have shortlisted 72 ideas which were presented at the Media Hive event in New Delhi last week. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nestle
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp