Centre plans to set up fund for stressed housing projects

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets realtors and home buyers, takes stock of issues affecting the sector including liquidity crunch and taxation troubles

Published: 12th August 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri (left) and MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur (right) during a meeting with representatives of housing and real estate sectors in New Delhi on Sunday | PTI

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

The Central government is planning to set up a fund for stressed projects, in a bid to provide immediate liquidity boost for the thousands of dwelling units stuck in litigations and could not be completed due to cash crunch.

“As both the home buyers and realtors have demanded, the finance ministry is considering setting up a separate stress fund. The exact amount and timeline has not been decided. There would be a separate high-level meeting under the chairmanship of the Cabinet secretary in next few weeks to discuss setting up of a stress fund,” a highly placed source from finance ministry told TMS after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s  meeting with realtors and home buyers on Sunday.

According to officials present at the meeting, liquidity crisis was the biggest concern for developers, who claimed that bankers are not ready to lend to the sector despite the Reserve Bank easing out repo rate. High input costs like cement prices and slackening demand were also major concerns. “We had a positive, patient hearing from finance minister. The government is cognizant about the matter affecting real estate industry, including liquidity crunch and taxation issues. We are very hopeful of having some good and tangible results in the coming weeks,” said CREDAI chairman Jaxay Shah.

NAREDCO vice-chairman Parveen Jain said the issue of stalled projects in the National Capital Region was discussed at Sunday’s meeting.However, developers said that while the finance minister heard them out, no assurances were given by her yet.

“No response in terms of what actions the government wants to take... Nor was anything committed on behalf of the government,” said a developer.Meanwhile, home buyers flagged the concerns over delayed projects and their difficulties in getting refunds.

“A lot of useful discussions happened at the meeting with the real estate industry. We looked at a number of issues, clarified a number of issues, and the government will be addressing these issues in the days to come… Whatever problems the home buyers are facing... stalled projects, etc... We are exploring ways to move forward on this,” Hardeep Singh Puri said after the meeting.

