Flipkart ties up with NSDC to train 20,000 delivery executives

By Express News Service

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Sunday said it has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation’s (NSDC) Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) to train 20,000 of its delivery executives across the country. This partnership is intended to certify the supply chain workforce in all aspects of product delivery and customer experience.

“We understand the importance of having not only trained workforce but giving them a path to grow, thereby empowering the entire ecosystem,” said Amitesh Jha, senior vice-president for Ekart, the logistics arm of Flipkart. “Our industry-best training modules co-created with the LSC would help our strong supply chain workforce build capabilities across domains of product delivery and customer experience,” he said.

As part of the training programme, Flipkart in conjunction with LSC is conducting eight-hour training modules for its delivery executives to impart them with the knowledge on the finer nuances of the delivery mechanism. This includes preparing for delivery, understanding local transportation laws and regulations and getting knowledge of end-to-end supply chain.

The training started in May and more than 4,000 people have been trained so far, Flipkart said. “This is the first-ever partnership between an e-commerce company and Logistics Sector Skill Council...the company envisions to have a robust training programme along with LSC for its additional 30,000-strong supply chain workforce,” it said in a statement.

T S Ramanujam, CEO at LSC, said skill development has been a key focus of the Union government and has been initiated to benefit the largely unorganised logistics industry. “We hope this (partnership) inspires other big players, who employ a large number of delivery executives, to similarly create opportunities for their growth and success. Our combined efforts could go a long way towards creating an organised sector from India’s logistics workforce,” he added.