Home Business

Jaguar Land Rover sales increase 5 per cent in July at 37,945 units

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 11,386 units during the month, up 3.6 per cent from the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 12th August 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

The name badge is seen on Jaguar Land Rover's I-PACE concept car on display. Image for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors, has reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 37,945 units in July as compared with year-ago period.

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 11,386 units during the month, up 3.6 per cent from the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Land Rover sales were at 26,559 units, up 5.6 per cent from the same month last year, it added.

"July saw good retail sales growth in the UK, where we continued to outperform the overall industry trend, and the US, with the highest July sales on record for Jaguar Land Rover," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

Results in China were significantly better than the previous year, thanks to the company's proactive work with the retailer network, he added.

"Whilst the market is still unstable, we look forward to building long-term sales momentum in this important region," Brautigam said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaguar Land Rover JLR
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp