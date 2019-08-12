Two schemes on top of trends for senior citizens

MC Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Industry and entrepreneurs may rejoice fall in interest rate on loans, but as a corollary, interest rate on savings also fall, which is a matter of worry for savers, especially senior citizens and pensioners. Recently, most banks have slashed interest rates on fixed deposits and there may be some more in the months to come.

For senior citizens and retired persons who are looking for safety and not higher returns or tax efficient instruments, two schemes are worth looking at. One is the government-guaranteed Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) that is offered through post offices, a majority of public sector banks as well as private banks like ICICI. Second is a longer tenor pension scheme announced in the Budget Speech of 2018-19, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana offered through Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

The SCSS can be opened by any individual who has reached the age of 60, or anyone who has taken VRS or attained superannuation between 55 and 60, and retired personnel of Defence Services irrespective of above age limits. The amount deposited cannot exceed the amount of retirement funds received, or Rs 15 lakh, which is the maximum limit. All the documentation necessary for opening a bank account would apply; and in addition, proof of the retirement benefits received. Tenure of deposits is five years, extendable up to three years on maturity at the then prevailing interest rates. Currently, the rate is 8.6 per cent, and those who are opening the deposits can lock in the rate for five years. Government of India fixes the applicable interest rate every quarter. Payment of interest is also done by the bank on a quarterly basis, and no compounding is allowed.

Another scheme specifically for senior citizens introduced in the recent Union Budget, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) administered by the LIC, also has a maximum limit of Rs 15 lakh, and it is open for subscription till March 31, 2020. This scheme is open for anyone above 60 years of age, husband and wife either jointly or separately can invest up to Rs 15 lakh. There is no GST applicable on this policy unlike other insurance products, but there is also no tax deduction available for this under Section 80C. The advantage of this scheme is that it has a tenure of 10 years and Rs 15 lakh invested now can fetch Rs 10,000 per month. Interest payments are available in either monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual options. Premature withdrawal is allowed in case of medical emergency of self or spouse. These schemes are ideal under present circumstances for those under lower tax bracket looking for assured and safe returns.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is offered through post offices, a majority of public sector banks as well as private banks like ICICI. It is available for senior citizens who have reached 60. The amount deposited cannot exceed the amount of retirement funds received, or I15 lakh, which is the maximum limit. Tenure of deposits is five years, extendable up to three years. The current interest rate is 8.6 per cent

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), announced in the Union Budget 2018-19, will offered through Life Insurance Corporation. PMVVY has a maximum limit of I15 lakh, and it is open for subscription till March 31, 2020. It has a tenure of 10 years and I15 lakh invested now can fetch I10,000 per month