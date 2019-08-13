Corporate results for Monday

By Express News Service

Muthoot Finance Q1 profits up 9 per cent

NEW DELHI: Muthoot Finance on Monday reported an increase of 9 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year ended June 30. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 563 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 518 crore recorded during the same quarter of the previous year. Total income increased to Rs 2,067.67 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,783.47 crore the previous year. Consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) rose 18 per cent to Rs 40,228 crore during the latest June quarter, as against Rs 33,954 crore a year ago.

SJVN net profit rises 44 per cent to Rs 423 crore

NEW DELHI: State-owned SJVN on Monday posted a 43.54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 422.51 crore for June quarter 2019 as compared to the year-ago period on the back of higher revenues. The company’s net profit was Rs 294.35 crore in the June quarter of 2018-19, a BSE filing said. Total income rose to Rs 815.06 crore during the latest June quarter from Rs 650.50 crore a year ago. Gross power generation in the quarter under review rose to 3,200.57 million units from 2,404.92 million units a year ago. The company is primarily engaged in generation and sale of power across India.

Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 42 per cent

NEW DELHI: Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined 41.67 per cent to Rs 360.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company had reported a profit of Rs 618.35 crore during the same period of previous fiscal. Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 16,792.53 crore for April-June 2019 as compared with Rs 14,775.46 crore in the year-ago period, MSSL said in a regulatory filing. The company’s profitability was impacted by adverse ramp-up costs at Samvardhana Motherson Peguform (SMP) greenfield projects and tough market conditions.