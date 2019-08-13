Home Business

Corporate results for Monday

Muthoot Finance on Monday reported an increase of 9 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year ended June 30.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Muthoot Finance Q1 profits up 9 per cent

NEW DELHI: Muthoot Finance on Monday reported an increase of 9 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year ended June 30. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 563 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 518 crore recorded during the same quarter of the previous year. Total income increased to Rs 2,067.67 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,783.47 crore the previous year. Consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) rose 18 per cent to Rs 40,228 crore during the latest June quarter, as against Rs 33,954 crore a year ago.

SJVN net profit rises 44 per cent to Rs 423 crore

NEW DELHI: State-owned SJVN on Monday posted a 43.54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 422.51 crore for June quarter 2019 as compared to the year-ago period on the back of higher revenues. The company’s net profit was Rs 294.35 crore in the June quarter of 2018-19, a BSE filing said. Total income rose to Rs 815.06 crore during the latest June quarter from Rs 650.50 crore a year ago. Gross power generation in the quarter under review rose to 3,200.57 million units from 2,404.92 million units a year ago.  The company is primarily engaged in generation and sale of power across India.

Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 42 per cent

NEW DELHI: Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined 41.67 per cent to Rs 360.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company had reported a profit of Rs 618.35 crore during the same period of previous fiscal. Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 16,792.53 crore for April-June 2019 as compared with Rs 14,775.46 crore in the year-ago period, MSSL said in a regulatory filing. The company’s profitability was impacted by adverse ramp-up costs at Samvardhana Motherson Peguform (SMP) greenfield projects and tough market conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SJVN Muthoot Finance Motherson Sumi Systems
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp