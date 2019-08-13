Google expands partnership with Prasar Bharati for live, archival content digitisation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google on Tuesday announced a continued long-term collaboration with Prasar Bharati for live coverage on YouTube and Google Search for events of national importance such as the National Independence Day and Republic Day telecast.

Google will also work towards digitising content from over two decades from All India Radio and Doordarshan on Google Arts and Culture and host digital archives of Prasar Bharti in over 12 Indian languages on YouTube, a statement said.

"As part of the collaboration, viewers from across the globe will be able to watch full parade and Prime Minister's speech live on Doordarshan's YouTube channel, as India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on 15th August, 2019," it added.

Also, the link to the YouTube live feed will be made available on Google Search -- both mobile phones and desktop -- when users search for India Independence Day.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Prasar Bharati in promoting their library of rich content, as well as promoting Indian events of national importance to the Internet users across the world," Google India and South Asia Director (Public Policy) Chetan Krishnaswamy said.

He added that with this collaboration, the best of Prasar Bharati's broadcast programming will be presented to digital users across age-groups in varied languages.

"The partnership between Prasar Bharati and Google has been instrumental in bringing content of national interest on digital platform to a range of audiences globally.

"The partnership has also played a key role in creating a mindshare for the public broadcaster among the young audience who are digitally savvy and are increasingly consuming media through smart phones and other mobile handsets," Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar said.