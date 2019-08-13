Home Business

Inox Leisure, PVR shares fall on Jio's first-day-first-show plan

As part of Jio Fiber's premium offering - Jio First Day First Show - customers would be able to watch movies at home on the release day itself.

Published: 13th August 2019 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

PVR Cinemas

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Inox Leisure and PVR fell up to 4.2 per cent on Tuesday after Mukesh Ambani unveiled "a disruptive concept" for watching new movies at home on the release day as part of Reliance Jio Fiber premium offering.

Inox Leisure dropped 4.22 per cent to close at Rs 288.05 on the BSE. During the trade, it tanked 9.89 per cent to Rs 271. Shares of PVR declined 4.10 per cent to close at Rs 1,406.15.

During the day, it tumbled 8.21 per cent to Rs 1,345.80. Markets were closed on Monday on account of Eid al-Adha. 

ALSO READ: Keen on availing Reliance's new Jio Fiber service? Here's all you need to know

Ambani on Monday announced the rollout of Jio Fiber from September 5. As part of Jio Fiber's premium offering - Jio First Day First Show - customers would be able to watch movies at home on the release day itself.

This service will be launched in mid 2020.

The country's largest multiplex operator, PVR which runs nearly 800 screens in the country, stated that theatrical and at-home are two completely different experiences and each has its own place.

Inox Leisure pointed out that producers, distributors and multiplex owners in India have mutually agreed to an exclusive theatrical window of eight weeks between the theatrical release of a movie and release on any other platform.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jio Inox Leisure PVR First day first show Mukesh Ambani Reliance
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp