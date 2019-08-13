Home Business

IOC to invest Rs 2 lakh crore to expand refining, petrochem capacities to maintain leadership position 

The company currently is India's largest oil refiner with a group refining capacity of 80.7 million tonnes per annum.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's biggest oil firm Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will invest Rs 2 lakh crore in next 5-7 years to expand refining and petrochemical capacities in order to maintain leadership position, its Chairman Sanjiv Singh said.

The plan is to almost double its oil refining capacity to 150 million tonnes per annum, expand fuels and LPG retailing network, jack up petrochemical production capacity and produce more crude oil and gas.

IOC is implementing a Rs 2 lakh crore investment plan in next 5-7 years "to evolve into a future-ready corporate that provides comprehensive energy solutions to diverse user groups in an exciting phase of energy transition and technology disruptions," he said in the firm's latest annual report.

The company currently is India's largest oil refiner with a group refining capacity of 80.7 million tonnes per annum.

It wants to maintain this leadership position by raising the refining capacity to 150 million tonnes through greenfield and brownfield expansions.

Simultaneously, it wants to raise petrochemical production capacity to 13 million tonnes from the current 3.15 million tonnes.

It is expanding Panipat naphtha cracking capacity and plans to set up new chemical projects in Gujarat, Paradip and Panipat.

Also, the company is looking at rapid expansion in natural gas retailing by investing Rs 10,000 crore over the next eight years, the report said.

IOC, which now has city gas license to retail gas in 40 cities, sold 3.96 million tonnes of natural gas in 2018-19.

It wants to "triple current market share in gas business" and expand its presence in city gas to 60 geographical areas from current 40, it said.

It wants to expand its presence in upstream oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) by investing in oil-rich countries in the Middle East and Central Asia and acquiring producing assets.

Its stakes in oil and gas fields in 10 countries such as Russia, UAE, the USA and Venezuela, currently give 4.39 million tonnes and the plan is to raise this to 7 million tonnes by 2023-24 and further to 11 million tonnes by 2030, the annual report said.

While the continuing expansion of its petrol pump and LPG distribution agencies, the firm will focus on retailing in rural markets to expand its marketing.

It will automate and modernise fuel stations as well as set up electric vehicles (EV) charging stations.

IOC said it also plans to increase its overseas footprint to 8 per cent of turnover with additional regional hubs in South Africa and Nigeria and agents/distributors in 20 countries to scout for new business.

"Besides the focus on refinery expansions, new technologies for clean fuels and enhanced outputs, and refinery-petrochemicals integration, Indian Oil is aggressively leveraging its R&D expertise to move into horizon technologies like 2G and 3G ethanol, bio-fuels, coal gasification, H-CNG, hydrogen fuel cells, battery technologies etc," Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Oil Corporation IOC petrochemical
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp