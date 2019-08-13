Home Business

Is Bosch mulling job cuts too? After 35 per cent fall in Q1 profit, company talks of 'manpower adjustments'

'While every opportunity will be extended for reskilling and redeployment, there will be manpower adjustments,' said Bosch Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto component major Bosch on Tuesday reported 35.04 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 279.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, hit by a slowdown in the domestic automobile industry.

The company, which had posted a net profit of Rs 430.98 crore for the same period of previous fiscal, said it has initiated several measures including "manpower adjustments" to remain competitive in the market.

During the period under review, the company's revenue from operations declined to Rs 2,778.82 crore for the April-June quarter from Rs 3,212.15 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch said in a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based firm said the Indian automotive market is undergoing major changes as a result of various economic, regulatory, technological and market factors, including opportunities arising in the electric mobility segment.

"In light of this, the company has initiated several transformation projects, including restructuring, to remain competitive. The company has set up a provision of Rs 82 crore towards restructuring, reskilling and redeployment, that has been disclosed as an exceptional item for the quarter ended June 30, 2019," Bosch said.

Bosch Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said the slowdown in the domestic market is not cyclical, but structural.

"Shortage of liquidity accompanied with the build-up of inventory, will pose a big challenge and the recovery will take longer than expected," he added.

With the outlook for this sector being extremely challenging, the impact on structures, including surplus manpower, is already visible, Bhattacharya said.

He added that the company is investing in restructuring to enhance efficiencies and to be fit for the future.

"While every opportunity will be extended for reskilling and redeployment, to align with adjustment of portfolios and competencies, there will be manpower adjustments, he added.

Bosch Group in India employs over 31,000 associates. Bosch shares were trading 3.53 per cent down at Rs 13,789 apiece on the BSE.

