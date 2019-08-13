Reliance Industries to make a ‘New Commerce’ bet in Retail sector

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a successful disruptor like Reliance looking to settle in for the long haul in the retail business, the likes of Future Group, and e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, are set to see intense competition.

On Monday, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) revealed the contours of a plan that could recast the entire retail industry.

With trials of its digital commerce venture - which seeks to integrate producers, sellers and consumers under one platform - yielding promising results, Ambani said it is now working towards empowering three crore merchants and kirana shop owners across the country with its end-to-end digital and physical distribution.

“Reliance Retail has built the capabilities to address the USD 700 billion unorganised retail opportunities, which we call New Commerce,” Ambani said, adding that RIL plans to bring the country’s small retailers on to a digital platform which also connects suppliers with Reliance Retail stores.

“The new commerce platform would enable small merchants to do everything that large enterprises and large e-commerce players are able to do,” he said.

Retail has become one of RIL’s biggest bets of late, as RIL attempts to prune its dependence on traditional avenues like oil refining. Reliance Retail had crossed Rs 1.3 lakh crore in revenue last year, with Ambani stating that “it (was) four times larger than the second-largest retail player”.

Analysts say RIL’s retail gambit has the potential to unsettle Big Bazaar, Avenue Supermarts and others in the sector, primarily due to the company’s deep pockets and strength in pricing.

“Fast-forward five years on, Reliance will have metamorphosed into a company with a larger consumer play,” said Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president, Edelweiss.