Would you buy tea for Rs 75,000 per kg? Someone actually did!

The tea, 'Golden Butterfly', was purchased by city-based Assam Tea Traders, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre Buyers Association Secretary Dinesh Bihani said.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:55 PM

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A rare variety of tea from Upper Assam's Dikom Tea Estate set a new record on Tuesday as it was auctioned for Rs 75,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), an official said.

"In the tea sector, this auction centre has created an image of a place where records are meant to be broken and history is meant to be re-written", Bihani said adding that this "exceptionally rare and special tea" was sold through J Thomas and Company.

The GTAC is emerging as a centre for showcasing high-priced Assam speciality tea, he said. The centre is providing an opportunity to sellers who want to sell their tea at remunerative prices, Bihani said.

An exotic tea is judged by its aroma, taste and colour and this tea is characterised by extremely mellow and sweet caramel flavour, Assam Tea Traders' owner L K Jalan said.

Recently, GTAC witnessed two big records last month, when the orthodox variety 'Maijan Golden Tips' fetched a price of Rs 70,501 per kg and one kilogram of Manohari Gold, another speciality orthodox tea variety, was sold at Rs 50,000.

