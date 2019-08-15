Home Business

After SEBI’s direction HPCL backs down, lists ONGC as its promoter

According to SEBI’s rules, the entity that owns the controlling stake should be listed as a promoter even if it was not the original promoter of the company.

Published: 15th August 2019 08:23 AM

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

A Hindustan Petroleum outlet, image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

After a stern direction from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has finally listed Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) as its promoter and re-filed its shareholding pattern with  the stock exchanges for the last six quarters.

While ONGC had bought the government’s entire 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore in January last year, the latter had steadfastly refused to list the company as a promoter, instead classifying it a “public shareholder” in its stock exchange filings. However, SEBI, in a letter dated August 6, had directed HPCL to re-file “the shareholding pattern to the stock exchanges revising the status of ONGC as promoter”, or face action.   

“Further, as informed by HPCL vide its email dated June 27, 2019, the government of India has also advised HPCL that ‘President of India’ will continue to be the promoter of HPCL and ONGC to be added as a promoter below ‘President of India,” SEBI had noted, adding HPCL had “not abided by the aforesaid direction to revise the status of ONGC as ‘promoter’ till now.” 

SEBI also noted that since its response to the informal guidance request was “clear and self-explanatory, any further request for clarification on the issue does not arise”.

“Accordingly, you are once again advised to re-file the shareholding pattern to the stock exchanges for all quarters since the acquisition of shares by ONGC, while revising the status of ONGC as a ‘promoter’ by August 13, 2019, failing which action will be initiated as per SEBI Act,” SEBI had warned. 

According to SEBI’s rules, the entity that owns the controlling stake should be listed as a promoter even if it was not the original promoter of the company. When Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had bought the government’s stake in fuel retailer IBP Co Ltd, it was listed as the latter’s promoter in every instance after the deal, as was the case when IOC acquired a majority stake in CPCL. 

