Coal India profit up 22 per cent at Rs 4,629 crore

Production during the quarter was 136.94 MT compared to 136.85 MT in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Published: 15th August 2019

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Coal India has posted a net profit of Rs 4,629.87 crore for June quarter, a growth of 22.27 per cent, on the back of better realisation even as production and offtake volumes remained almost constant on an annual basis. 

Revenue from operations during the quarter was Rs 24,938.99 crore compared to Rs 24,070.80 crore, a growth of 3.6 per cent. The average realisation for the public sector miner during the quarter was Rs 1,515.5 per tonne against Rs 1,476 per tonne in the corresponding quarter previous year. 

Coal India’s offtake during the quarter was 153.49 million tonnes (MT) against 153.47 MT in the year ago period. The public sector miner offered higher quantity of washed coal during the quarter at 3.05 MT compared to 2.55 MT in previous year where average realisation per tonne is more. 

Production during the quarter was 136.94 MT compared to 136.85 MT in the corresponding quarter previous year. Total expenses during the quarter at Rs 19,077.44 crore was also lowered compared to Rs 19,272.43 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. This aided to the growth in bottom line.

Coal India plans to ramp up its production by 8.75 per cent in the current fiscal over 2018-19 when it produced 606.88 MT. The aspirational production and offtake target is set at 660 MT in 2019-20. A capital expenditure of Rs 10,000 crore has been set for the fiscal to support the growth.

