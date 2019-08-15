Home Business

Rs 1.56 lakh crore worth flats launched before 2011 still incomplete; Delhi builders biggest defaulters

Chennai has 8,131 delayed units worth Rs 4,474 crore, while Bengaluru has 5,468 units worth Rs 2,768 crore and Pune 4,765 units with value of Rs 3,718 crore.

Published: 15th August 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Residential buildings under construction at an Amrapali development in Noida, New Delhi. (Photo | Bloomberg)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 2.2 lakh housing units, worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore, launched in 2011 and before across seven major cities are yet to be completed by real estate developers, according to property consultant JLL India.

According to JLL data, the real estate companies of Delhi-NCR are the biggest defaulters as their contribution in delayed housing units accounts for 71 per cent in volume and 56 per cent in value terms.

As many as 2,18,367 housing units valuing Rs 1,55,804 crore are delayed and at various stages of construction in seven cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Benagluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Out of the nearly 2.2 lakh units, JLL said in a report that "about 30,000 units are confirmed to be scrapped".

ALSO READ:  Concerns raised on lack of funds to complete Amrapali units

The consultant pointed out that the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) is facing delays in 1,54,075 units valuing Rs 86,824 crore. As many as 43,449 units worth Rs 56,435 crore are still incomplete in Mumbai.

"NCR and Mumbai together contributed to 91 per cent of the troubled units," JLL said in the report.

Chennai has 8,131 delayed units worth Rs 4,474 crore, while Bengaluru has 5,468 units worth Rs 2,768 crore and Pune 4,765 units with value of Rs 3,718 crore.

Total delayed units in Hyderabad stood at 2,095 worth Rs 1,297 crore. Kolkata has the least number of delayed units at 384 worth Rs 288 crore.

ALSO READ: Noida authority to move apex court over Rs 5,400 crore Amrapali dues

In April this year, property consultant Anarock came out with a report that suggested that around 5.6 lakh housing units (worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore) that were launched in 2013 and before in these seven cities were running behind the delivery timelines.

A significant delay in giving possession of apartments to homebuyers is one of the major reasons for demand slowdown in the housing segment.

Lakhs of homebuyers are stuck in residential projects launched by developers such as Jaypee group, Amrapali and Unitech.

ALSO READ: Crisis is here to stay despite liquidity boost, say realtors

Homebuyers body Forum for Peoples' Collective Efforts (FPCE) President Abhay Upadhyay said 5 lakh customers are stuck across the country due to delayed projects.

In a recent meeting called by the finance minister, he demanded creation of a Rs 10,000 crore stress fund to complete such projects and provide relief to homebuyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCR homebuyers flats real estate developers JLL India
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp