Ducati revamps Diavel in India, priced at Rs 17.7 lakh

By Express News Service

For the lot who drools over bikes, Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has launched its all-new Diavel 1260 range in India at a starting price of Rs 17.7 lakh. Its sportier version Ducati Diavel 1260 S has a higher price tag of Rs 19.25 lakh.

As the name suggests, the new Ducati Diavel is powered by a 1,262 cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates some 159 horsepower. The variable timing system in Testastretta DVT L Twin 1,262 cc engine acts continuously on the intake and exhaust camshafts, helping the engine adjust power delivery to suit riding conditions.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 has a brand new chassis set-up with a tubular steel trellis frame and an aluminium swingarm anchored to it. The 240 mm wide rear wheel has a diameter of 17 inches. To detect motorcycle speed and acceleration it has 6-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit.

The costlier Diavel 1260 S offers a fully adjustable suspension Ohlins suspension at front and rear, dedicated wheels and high-performance braking system.

“The new Diavel 1260 is a step above its predecessor… The Diavel has been one of the most loved power cruisers in India and was one of our most popular models and we are confident that the new Diavel 1260 will be loved and celebrated by the rider community,” said Sergi Canovas, managing director, Ducati India.

The Bologna headquartered Ducati has been making motorcycles for nearly 70 years and motorcycle engines for decades before that.

